A 23-year-old man was charged with fatally stabbing a friend who lived with him near Jordan.

Taylor J. Beuch was charged in Scott County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the attack Monday at a home in the 4400 block of Cedar Valley Lane in Sand Creek Township.

Casey J. Trutnau, 23, of Jordan, died Tuesday morning at HCMC. Trutnau had been stabbed several times in multiple places.

According to the criminal complaint:

Beuch called 911 and said Trutnau stabbed him first, and he retaliated.

Moments after Trutnau was stabbed, Beuch went to his grandfather's home in the same block, carrying the knife and a water bottle. The grandfather said Beuch claimed the bottle held a cure for the coronavirus.

While at a hospital being treated for a minor injury, Beuch told a sheriff's deputy that he got hit several times and never meant to hurt Trutnau so badly. He also recalled Trutnau asking for help.

Beuch's father told investigators that his son went to a hospital emergency room over the weekend and learned that he was coping with postconcussion symptoms. His grandfather said that Beuch had a motorcycle crash in June and that he "noticed a recent change in him," the complaint read.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482