A man charged with two armed carjackings last fall has been arrested in connection with a shooting over the weekend in Minneapolis that left one woman dead and another wounded, officials said Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Minneapolis man is suspected of killing Tonia A. Powell, 30, of Minneapolis, on Sunday shortly after midnight just north of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in the 3100 block of E. 58th Street.

Powell was shot multiple times and died less than 90 minutes later at HCMC, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The suspect was arrested Monday night in downtown Minneapolis near the intersection of S. 5th and Washington avenues, jail records show. He remains jailed on suspicion of murder and has yet to be charged, according to police. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The other woman who was shot was last reported to be in critical condition at HCMC. Police have not disclosed her identity but reported that she is 24 years old.

Along with being implicated in the double shooting, court records show the man's criminal history includes pending cases charging him with two armed carjackings in south Minneapolis eight days apart in September 2022.

He also has on his record an open case charging him with carrying a gun in public without a permit on a day between the two carjackings, and two convictions in juvenile court, one for illegal possession of a firearm and for drug possession.