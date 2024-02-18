A 32-year-old Minneapolis man has been arrested after a multi-vehicle car crash killed a New Brighton couple and closed Interstate 694 in Arden Hills for several hours Friday morning.

According to the State Patrol, Karin Leigh O'Connor, 74, and Curtis John O'Connor, 76, were killed when their sedan was struck by an SUV on Interstate 694, forcing it into another lane where it was hit by a semi-trailer truck. The crash occurred at about 8:45 a.m. Friday.

The driver of the sedan was taken to Regions Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and later arrested for probable cause criminal vehicular homicide. Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash. He was being held Saturday at the Ramsey County jail.

The State Patrol said the suspect was traveling west on 694 and approaching Snelling Avenue when his vehicle swerved from the right lane to the left shoulder, then overcorrected and spun out, crossed through a ditch and struck the victims' sedan. Their vehicle was then struck by the westbound truck.



