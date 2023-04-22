Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

An allegedly armed man was taken into custody following a police standoff Friday afternoon in the Mall of America's north parking lot.

The standoff began a little after 4 p.m., just outside the red and yellow tent for the Royal Canadian International Circus. The man was believed to have a gun, according to the Bloomington Police Department, which asked residents to avoid the area of 24th Avenue and American Boulevard.

By just before 5 p.m., crisis negotiators were communicating with the man and trying to negotiate a surrender, the department said.

Police could be seen surrounding the man inside a white SUV, and an armored police truck was brought in with a SWAT team. Flash bangs were fired about 15 minutes prior to his arrest.

The man, who was wearing a gray sweatshirt, got out of the vehicle at around 6:45 p.m., and two shots rang out, immediately followed by the man yelling as he fell to the ground.

Officers were seen handcuffing the man who was alive and moving, and an ambulance moved in before a stretcher was pulled out. There is no ongoing threat to the community, the department tweeted at 7 p.m.

Mallgoers were prevented from entering the parking lot during the standoff, and nearby roads were closed down, then reopened after the man was detained.