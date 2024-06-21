A 53-year-old man was charged Friday with fatally shooting a neighbor's therapy dog just outside the family's home in Carver County last week.

Patrick Darryl Will was charged with felony animal torture in connection with the killing of the dog named Gus on June 15 just south of Norwood Young America.

Will was arrested Thursday, appeared in court Friday and has since posted bail ahead of another court appearance on July 20. A message was left Friday afternoon with Will seeking his reaction to the allegations.

According to the criminal complaint:

Doorbell camera video from the homeowner showed that Gus had gone down her drive with one of her two sons shortly after 11:45 a.m. and returned bleeding minutes later. The woman said said the dog has been a therapy pet for her sons.

A sheriff's detective spoke to Will, who at first contended that he was not at home around that time.

Will's mother told the same detective five days later that she said to her son that "if ... a dog comes out here, get rid of it," the complaint quoted her as saying. She said she believed Gus was a stray.

The detective then spoke again with Will and before he could ask any questions, he said, "It was on my damn yard. I shot the damn thing. ... I've had so many dogs that been running out there, everybody drops ... off in town, that dog's been on the yard 10, 12 times, and I think my mother had made an attempt to go up there and tell them people. Nobody every comes to the door."

Will added that he at first thought Gus was a coyote, but realized it was a dog. He said he shot at Gus but was trying to aim over the dog's head. Gus ran into the brush, and Will shot in that direction.

Brandenburg took Gus to a veterinarian hospital in Golden Valley, where a .22-caliber bullet was recovered from his body. He was shot at least two times and had to be put down.