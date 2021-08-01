Duluth police said a 46-year-old man shot someone and then initiated a standoff at his home early Saturday morning and is now facing second-degree assault and other charges.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4700 block of Grand Ave. Police found shell casings and spoke to witnesses who identified the suspect as 46-year-old Eugene Davis. Police shared in Facebook post that Davis shot at a victim after a dispute occurred, then left the scene and walked to his home in Morgan Park where a short standoff ensued.

Davis later surrendered to police after the standoff and was arrested without incident. He faces pending charges of second-degree assault, reckless discharge, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said no injuries were reported. No further information is available as the shooting is under investigation by the Duluth Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit.

Kim Hyatt • 612-673-4751