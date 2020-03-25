A man has died in a northern Minnesota house fire, authorities said Tuesday.
The blaze broke out Monday night at the house along Hwy. 92 about 9 miles south of Bagley, the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
Fire personnel arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the house. They put out the flames and found 63-year-old Gerald LaPlaunt inside, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities haven’t said how the fire started.
