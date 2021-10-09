Amid the skirl of bagpipes and the polyrhythms of African drums, Suzanne M. Rivera was inaugurated Saturday as Macalester College's 17th president and the first woman and Latino to lead one of Minnesota's most esteemed private colleges.

The ceremony at the St. Paul college, which included dance, poetry and peace prayers in four languages, was attended by students, faculty and dignitaries from across the region and nation, including keynoter Fayneese Miller, president of Hamline University. Miller taught Rivera when the latter was an undergraduate at Brown University.

"No step in my journey has been a solitary one, and I have a keen appreciation for what we can accomplish together in all of the circles and communities we seek and build," Rivera said, stressing the themes of critical inquiry, multidisciplinary engagement and togetherness despite differences as the world confronts global health challenges, social inequality, climate change and conflict. "In this chapter of Macalester's history, I want every member of our community to know and feel in their bones that they matter, that they deserve to be here, and that they belong."

Rivera, formerly vice president for research and technology development at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, succeeds Brian Rosenberg, who was credited with increasing diversity at the college, a goal Rivera has said she hopes to build on.

The daughter of Cuban immigrants, Rivera grew up in a family in need of services that included food stamps and help from social workers.

She earned a B.A. degree in American civilization from Brown University in Providence, R.I., in 1991, and a master of social welfare degree from the University of California, Berkeley in 1993. She switched careers to academia before earning a doctorate of philosophy in public affairs from the University of Texas at Dallas in 2008.

Staff writer Anthony Lonetree contributed to this report.

Rohan Preston • 612-673-4390