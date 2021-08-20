The Lynx went to Uncasville, Conn., on Monday with an eight-game winning streak. They will leave having lost two straight, with their offense looking completely out of sync.

Outclassed again on the Connecticut Sun's home court Thursday, the Lynx dropped to 13-9 with a 82-71 loss to a Sun team (17-6) that moved into a first-place tie with Las Vegas.

The Lynx now go to Chicago after having posted their two lowest-scoring games of the season.

DeWanna Bonner led all scorers with a season-high 31 points on 10-for-17 shooting, and had 11 rebounds for the Sun. Connecticut center Jonquel Jones had 20 points and seven rebounds.

Minnesota was led by Sylvia Fowles, who had an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double. Layshia Clarendon had 15points and eight assists.

Napheesa Collier had 11 points. But she made just 4 of 15 shots and had three rebounds in 35 minutes of playing time. In two losses to the Sun, Collier was 7-for-22 with four rebounds. Starter Damiris Dantas had zero points and two turnovers in just 10 minutes of playing time.

The Lynx shot 42.4% overall while making 5 of14 three-pointers. They were outrebounded 31-22 and outscored 13-4 on second-chance points. Connecticut outscored the Lynx 23-10 from the free throw line.

After playing in Chicago on Saturday, Minnesota will host Seattle on Tuesday.

Down 11 coming out of a time out with 2:35 left, Crystal Dangerfield and Bridget Carleton hit three-pointers to bring the Lynx within 74-69 with 1:39 left, but they got no closer.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this event. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the event.