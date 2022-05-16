9:30 p.m. Lynx at Los Angeles • BSN Extra

Lynx update: Coming off an 82-78 loss to Chicago at home on Saturday, the Lynx (0-4) open a three-game road trip. ... The Lynx swept three games from the Sparks last season, winning twice in Minneapolis and once in Los Angeles. ... Sylvia Fowles leads the Lynx in scoring (17.8 points) and rebounding (9.3). Nikolina Milic scored a team-high 18 and Moriah Jefferson, in her Lynx debut, scored 16 on Saturday. ... Natalie Achonwa (right hamstring) and Damiris Dantas (right foot) are out.

Sparks update: They are 2-2 and playing their home opener after beginning the season with four road games. ... G Jordin Canada, in her first season with the Sparks, leads the team in scoring (15.5 points per game). ... F Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 15.3 points and a team-high 8.3 rebounds per game. ... G Lexi Brown, who played for the Lynx in 2019 and 2020, is averaging 7.5 points. ... Katie Lou Samuelson (overseas) and Kristi Toliver (Dallas Mavericks assistant coach) will join the team after their seasons are finished.