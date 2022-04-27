Elena Delle Donne scored 21 points and Natasha Cloud added 18 as the host Washington Mystics beat the Lynx 78-66 in a WNBA preseason game Wednesday.

Center Sylvia Fowles led the Lynx with 16 points, playing only 15 minutes.

Reserve Yvonne Turner had 12 for the Lynx, who used 14 players. Only Moon Ursin, who played 10 minutes, failed to score.

The Lynx play host to Las Vegas on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Target Center in their second and final preseason game. The regular season opens May 6 in Seattle.

Turner in town

After two seasons away from the WNBA and persistent pursuit from head coach Cheryl Reeve, Turner has positioned herself well to secure a roster spot with the Lynx.

"Coach Reeve has been trying to get me here for at least a little while now," Turner said. "I'm very grateful that she trusts my game and she chose my talent. I'm a hard worker and coach Reeve talks about that a lot in practice. I that it's finally going to be able to pay off while I'm here in training camp."

Turner, 34, played three seasons with the Phoenix Mercury from 2017-19, averaging 6.4 points, 2.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds in her last season there. Undrafted out of Nebraska in 2010, the 5-10 guard played overseas in seven different countries. Since her last season with the Mercury, she's seen time with teams in Russia, France and Turkey.

"We played against Yvonne for a few years, and I just like Yvonne's presence," Reeve said before Wednesday's game. "We felt like we needed a vet in our training camp, understanding that we're going to have some players that won't be available to start the season. We just felt like she will be somebody that we probably, if she had a good camp, might be interested in having around once the season starts."

Those unavailable players include Kayla McBride and Crystal Dangerfield who remain overseas and Damiris Dantas who is recovering from a Lisfranc injury.