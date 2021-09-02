The Lynx lost starting forward Damiris Dantas for the remainder of the WNBA season after she was diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury in her right foot.

Dantas, 28, was evaluated at the Mayo Clinic on Thursday; surgery will not be required.

The 6-foot-3 Brazilian was averaging 7.7 points in 24 games, 20 of them starts. She left Tuesday's victory against the Liberty at Target Center early in the second half.

Fowles is player of the month

Lynx center Sylvia Fowles was named WNBA Western Conference player of the month for August. In addition to winning an Olympic gold medal with Team USA in Tokyo, Fowles helped the Lynx to a 4-2 record.

She leads the league in field goal percentage (.625), is second in rebounding (10.0 per game) and blocks (1.8) and 11th in scoring (16.6 points per game).

In August, Fowles had two 20/10 games and three double-doubles, moving her WNBA record to 177. The 35-year-old averaged 19.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game in winning her ninth WNBA player of the month honor.