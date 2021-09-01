There were so many combinations on the Target Center floor Tuesday night. Lynx coach had only nine healthy players available when their game with New York started, and that number dropped to eight after Damiris Dantas appeared to sprain her ankle in the opening moments of the third quarter.

It all started when news broke that starting center Sylvia Fowles (left shoulder) and point guard Layshia Clarendon (right leg) were not going to play.

It got worse when their replacement starters – Natalie Achonwa and Crystal Dangerfield – developed early foul trouble.

Didn't matter.

In a game in which both teams struggled mightily to make shots, the Lynx played enough defense – especially down the stretch – to pull out a 74-66 victory over the Liberty. It was the third straight victory for Minnesota (16-9), which won despite shooting a season-low 34.8 percent.

The big stars: Kayla McBride, who scored 25 points with nine rebounds. And Napheesa Collier, who scored 21 points with 14 rebounds to go with some magnificent defense.

But on a night when it was needed most, several other players played big roles. Bridget Carleton scored eight points with five assists; her three-pointer with 1:11 left put the Lynx up five. Jessica Shepard came off the bench to grab eight rebounds. The Lynx bench had a 25-6 edge, led by Aerial Powers' 10.

After Carleton hit her three, Powers fouled Michaela Onyenwere on a missed three-pointer with 23.3 seconds left. Onyenwere made all of her free throws, pulling New York (11-17) within two.

Out of a time out, McBride was fouled and made both free throws with 21.7 seconds left.

At the other end Betnijah Laney missed a three-pointer with 15 seconds left. Two free throws by McBride with 14.3 seconds iced the game.

It was defense that keyed this win; the Lynx held the Liberty to 32.4 percent shooting, the lowest by a Lynx opponent this season. Laney and Sabrina Ionescu had 17 for New York.

The Lynx missed 10 of its first 12 shots, shot just 8-for-19 and turned the ball over four times…

And they still led 20-15 after the first quarter was over.

Why? Two reasons:

First, McBride. With the rest of the Lynx shooting4-for-13, McBride made both of her three-point attempts and was 4-for-6 in the quarter for 10 of Minnesota's 20 points. She and Collier scored 18 of the 20 first-quarter points.

Second: New York missed more shots than the Lynx, making just five of their 21 shots in the first 10 minutes, including going 2-for-9 on three-pointers.

Down by two in the closing moments of the quarter, the Lynx scored the final seven points of the quarter, with a trey by McBride sandwiched by buckets from Collier and Dangerfield.

The two teams continued to struggle from the field in the second quarter, with the Lynx having the added burden of playing much of the quarter with both Achonwa and Dangerfield on the bench with three fouls.

Still, the Lynx still had their five-point lead late in the quarter before the Liberty tied it at 37 with a 5-0 run.

The half ended with McBride having scored 17 of the Lynx's 39 points and grabbing six of the team's 21 rebounds. Collier had 10.

The third quarter started with difficulty, as Dantas was helped off the court after apparently spraining an ankle.

The quarter was back-and-fourth, until the final few moments. Then, holding a one-point lead, the Lynx ended the quarter on a 9-2 run to go up 57-49 entering the fourth. by Collier, with Powers scoring the other five points, including a three-point play with 49.5 seconds left in the quarter.