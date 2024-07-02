An open-air tour vehicle jostled across the prairie at Blue Mounds State Park, as 12 riders grabbed onto hats and rails. With more than 500 acres set aside for a resident bison herd, it can take some guesswork to figure out where North America's largest land animals have wandered for the day.

"Bison can consume 26 pounds of prairie grass a day," lead naturalist Tiffany Mueller told the group. That's aided by a four-chambered stomach and nine to 10 hours of daily grazing.

She stopped a safe distance from a bull brought in from Yellowstone National Park. An estimated 30 million bison roamed the Great Plains until herds were slaughtered in the 1800s. Mueller said only 50-some bison survived back then, and all but 1% of native tallgrass prairie was carved up.