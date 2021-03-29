The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for extreme fire risk for much of western Minnesota on Monday.

The warning expires at 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Outdoor burning is not recommended, and any fire could spread rapidly because of high winds and low humidity. Western Minnesota could see a south wind of 25 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph.

The NWS has also issued a wind advisory for the Twin Cities and much of central and south eastern Minnesota. Southwest winds are expected to reach 20 to 30 mph with up to 50 mph wind gusts, which could cause damage to tree limbs and potential power outages.

The NWS urges drivers to use caution and residents to secure outdoor objects to prevent them from blowing away. The wind advisory is issued from noon to 9 p.m. Monday.

Mara Klecker • 612-673-4440