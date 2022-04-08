Louisville rallied for four runs in the eighth inning — three on Ronnie Dawson's homer — to edge the visiting St. Paul Saints 5-4 on Thursday night in International League baseball.

The loss spoiled a strong start by Cole Sands for the Saints (2-1). He gave up one hit in five scoreless innings and struck out seven. Derek Fisher had two RBI for the Saints, one on a solo homer, the other on a bases-loaded walk.