Lothenbach Stables had a triumphant night at Saturday's Festival of Champions, making three trips to the winner's circle at Canterbury Park. Jockey Harry Hernandez was a frequent visitor, too, racking up five victories on Canterbury's annual day of racing for Minnesota-bred horses.

Hernandez rode two Lothenbach-owned thoroughbreds — Midnight Current and Frosty View — to impressive wins. Midnight Current captured the $75,000 Princess Elaine Minnesota Distaff Turf Championship for the second consecutive year. Frosty View won the $100,000 Northern Lights Futurity, drawing off to a 4½-length victory.

Lothenbach Stables won the Northern Lights for the fourth year in a row, while Midnight Current earned her ninth victory in 12 races on the Canterbury turf.

Hernandez also won the $75,000 Blair's Cove Minnesota Turf Championship aboard Jose Patio, along with two non-stakes races. Lothenbach Stables' third victory came with Charlie's Penny in the $75,000 Bella Notte Minnesota Distaff Sprint Championship.

Other stakes winners Saturday were Xtreme Diva in the $100,000 Northern Lights Debutante and Doctor Oscar in the $75,000 Crocrock Minnesota Sprint Championship.

A total of $1,431,366 was wagered on the 10-race card, fourth-most in the event's 30-year history.