Mel Reeves, a longtime Minneapolis civil rights activist and writer who spent years fighting for social justice, has died from complications of COVID-19.

Reeves' death was announced by the Minnesota Spokesman Recorder, a longtime Black newspaper where Reeves served as community editor and frequently penned articles.

Reeves, 64, was a fixture at protests and civic events, where he was an outspoken advocate for marginalized communities. He was open about his battle with COVID-19, posting photos of himself in the hospital. Just last week he gave an interview to WCCO-TV about the ravages of the virus and urged people to get vaccinated.

News of Reeves' death was immediately met with widespread online tributes.

Among them, Hennepin County Commissioner Angela Conley tweeted: "For the many years I have known Mel, he has taught me. There was always something to learn. There was always a pursuit for justice as the means to true peace. We are so thankful to have known him."

Reeves was last quoted in the Star Tribune on Dec. 7 advocating for reform following the announcement by Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo that he would retire.

"We still have the glaring problem of trying to hold the police accountable for when they mistreat the public that they allegedly serve," Reeves said at the time. "They keep switching leaders, and we keep ending up with the same result."

In an oral history provided for the Minneapolis Interview Project, Reeves said he was the youngest of 13 children in Miami and was adopted when he was a year old. He grew up a self-described bookworm in a segregated neighborhood before attending community college and then Northwestern College in Iowa. He moved to Minneapolis in 1980 and attended Bethel Seminary before finding his footing in activism, where he described himself as one among a pair of "social justice firemen."



"People would call about whatever was going on, and we'd show up. We would go into the schools with parents. We even took on landlords. People knew who we were. We would show up and threaten to raise hell, get people to do the right thing. We would go to people's jobs and support them as they raised hell with their employers. We were a little crazy, a little wild. We wouldn't take crap from anybody."

According to the interview, Reeves moved back to Miami and returned to Minneapolis in 2009, where he continued his activism, particularly in the wake of the police killings of Jamar Clark, Philando Castile and George Floyd, among others. In the interview, Reeves explained why he was drawn to the causes.

"I have always been sensitive to the underdog. Rather than wanting to leave the hood, I wanted to go back to it. I know from when I was a kid, what it's like to be friendless," he said. "It's very personal. I feel peoples' pain. Police violence stuff is especially painful. When the state kills its own..."

According to the Spokesman-Recorder, Reeves was a father and grandfather.

