A southern Minnesota woman convicted of killing a woman in Florida is back in her home state to face charges that she murdered her husband.

Lois Riess, of Blooming Prairie, will appear remotely before a judge in Dodge County at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday on first- and second-degree murder charges in which she is accused of killing her husband, David, in the couple’s home in March 2018. She also faces theft charges for allegedly forging $11,000 in checks from her husband’s business account.

Riess is being held in the Steele County Detention Center after she was returned to Minnesota from Florida on Friday.

Riess was the subject of a nationwide hunt that lasted nearly a month. After she allegedly shot her husband, she went to Fort Myers Beach, Florida and befriended a woman who had a similar appearance. Riess later fatally shot Pamela Hutchinson in rented condo room and stole her identity.

Riess fled to Texas, stopping at casinos in Louisiana on the way. Law enforcement arrested her for Hutchinson’s killing in South Padre Island on April 19, 2018.

In December, Riess pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Lee County Court and was sentenced to life in prison. With that case closed, Florida officials cleared the way for Riess to be returned to Minnesota to face charges here.