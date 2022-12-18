More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Vikings defense shows an attacking mentality that was long overdue
Ed Donatell's pass rush has an impact, and secondary responds by limiting Colts' underneath routes.
Vikings
Scoggins: Officiating made Vikings' job that much more difficult in epic comeback victory
Chandon Sullivan had two defensive touchdowns erased by questionable calls.
Sports
No. 9 Arizona outlasts No. 6 Tennessee in physical 75-70 win
Azuolas Tubelis scored 19 points, Oumar Ballo added 18 and No. 9 Arizona turned the physical tables on No. 6 Tennessee for a 75-70 victory Saturday night.
Sports
Burns helps NC State rally for 70-66 victory over Vanderbilt
D.J. Burns Jr. finished with 18 points and nine rebounds to help North Carolina State hold off Vanderbilt 70-66 at the Legends of Basketball Showcase on Saturday night.
Vikings
Souhan: Cousins makes NFL history, breaks his mold in comeback win
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins won his first NFC North title, threw for a career-high passing yards and hand-crafted the biggest comeback in NFL history.