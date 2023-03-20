More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Photography
Memorial service for Bud Grant
A memorial service was held for Bud Grant on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Grace Church in Eden Prairie.
Local
NHL stars Kirill Kaprizov, Alex Ovechkin meet boy who survived being thrown off MOA balcony
The youngster collected autographs, a jersey and posed for photos as Wild and Capitals met at Xcel Energy Center.
Sports
Live at 6:30 p.m.: Wolves travel to face Knicks. Follow on Gameview
The Wolves, now without the injured Anthony Edwards, have lost five of their past six games. Tap here for play-by-play, a boxscore and score updates throughout the NBA.
Sports
Paris aims to keep Olympians cool without air conditioners
The Paris Olympics is going underground to find a way to keep athletes cool at the 2024 Games without air conditioners.
Sports
The maddest March ever? Underdogs head to the Sweet 16
We know you're upset. Underdogs have blown up every bracket in the country.