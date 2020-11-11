Malls names ending in the suffix "Dale" are peppered across the Twin Cities. But why "Dale"?
Reporter John Ewoldt joins us to discuss the history of the Dales, starting with the landmark mall that started it all — Southdale.
Host Eric Roper and Ewoldt discuss how the vision of the Dayton Corp. reshaped retail in the region. Read John's original story here.
