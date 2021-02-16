For part of the 20th century, Ford Motor Co. relied heavily on sand beneath its plant in St. Paul to make windows for its cars. Curious Minnesota host Eric Roper discussed that operation with reporter John Reinan.
Click here to read John's Curious Minnesota story about the Ford Plant sand mining, or here for a timeline of St. Paul's Ford Plant operations.
This episode includes a clip from the documentary Made in St. Paul: Stories from the Ford Plant (Twin Cities PBS / Producer: Peter Myers).
High Schools No showers, no secrets: Safety concerns ripple through ranks of state basketball officials
