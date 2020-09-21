The Vikings’ struggling defense will have to right the ship this season without linebacker Anthony Barr, who will be placed on injured reserve Monday with a season-ending torn pectoral muscle, head coach Mike Zimmer said.

Barr, the 28-year-old Pro Bowler, sustained the injury near the end of the first quarter of Sunday’s 28-11 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He came up clutching his right shoulder after tackling Colts running back Jonathan Taylor on a 5-yard catch, and seemed to play through the injury for one snap before leaving the game between the first and second quarters.

“He’s an integral part of the defense,” Zimmer said Monday via videoconference. “Great leader, great guy. It’s tearing him up inside that he’s not going to be able to play, but it is what it is. We’re going to move on.”

Barr was replaced by rookie Troy Dye, a fourth-round pick, who missed some time in the second quarter because of an ankle injury of his own. The Vikings defense had some mixed signals against the Colts without Barr, according to Zimmer, as communication duties shifted to Eric Kendricks, who took Barr’s job of relaying play calls to the huddle.

“I thought Troy came in and did some good things,” Zimmer said. “He had a couple missed tackles, but he ran pretty well. Once Barr went out, it got a little confusing because Eric [Kendricks] was trying to get the calls from the headset and then make the calls and get guys lined up, so that got a little confusing. [Eric] Wilson did fine. We still got a lot of things we got to work on with those guys, but we anticipate that they’ll continue to get better.”

Barr joins a rash of notable setbacks across the NFL in Week 2, including a season-ending knee injury to Giants running back Saquon Barkley and a high ankle sprain to Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey that will keep him out up to six weeks.