Lead actors in ‘Some Like It Hot’ tap into the musical’s heart, humor and modern sensibilities

By Ella Anderson
The Broadway touring musical, based on Billy Wilder’s 1959 film featuring Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe, tells the story of two musicians disguising themselves as women to escape the mob after witnessing a crime.
Director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw brings a modernized take to the story with help from comedian and writer Amber Ruffin and playwright and director Matthew López, and swing tunes from Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (”Hairspray”).
Principal actors Matt Loehr and Tavis Kordell spoke separately over the phone last week about their roles as Joe/Josephine and Jerry/Daphne respectively in this high-energy show about love and acceptance. The interviews have been edited for clarity and length.
Q: What were your impressions of the original film?
Matt Loehr: I saw it years ago, when I was younger, because it’s on the AFI’s [American Film Institute’s] top 100 films, and I was on a mission to see all of those. And I’m a big fan of Billy Wilder, the director and the writer from “Sunset Boulevard.” I watched it again for the first time in many years before I had my audition and thought Jack Lemmon is a comedic hero. Tony Curtis is also a Hollywood legend, and Marilyn Monroe. Need I say more? I thought it was so funny. In a lot of ways it felt so ahead of its time when it came out, but then looking at it now, some of it seems outdated. I think it was necessary for Matthew López, Amber Ruffin and the other creators on our show to update it.
Q: What are some of the pressures you feel surrounding your role?
Tavis Kordell: Well, to be honest, the role that I’m stepping in, J. Harrison Ghee won a Tony for it. That’s a pressure right there. Also, I’m taking on the task of telling this beautiful story of acceptance and love. So I have to allow myself to be vulnerable and be able to tell the authentic story of love and acceptance.
Q: How has the musical adjusted for modern times?
Loehr: I think they handle it with such heart and humor. It’s not hitting you over the head with it in terms of how people should feel about it. It just sort of exists in our show, and you get to know these characters so well. When my character and his brother Jerry, who also goes by Daphne, must disguise themselves as women to hide is when Jerry’s character realizes that Daphne is a part of their identity. I think that it’s handled masterfully. I hope everyone who sees the show can find heart and understanding with it. It’s coming from a place of authenticity.
Q: What is your favorite part about your role?
Kordell: The journey is my favorite part about playing Jerry. Daphne starts as Jerry, and Jerry’s fine as Jerry is. Jerry is just following behind Joe, his brother. Then I get to see the journey where Jerry starts to become Daphne. Then Daphne starts to take the reins and takes the lead throughout the story. There are some moments in the show where I’m like “this is a big. This is a big triumph for Jerry, for Daphne. This is a big obstacle that Daphne just came over by doing this number here.” So just really going on that incline of finally getting to my big song, “You Coulda Knocked Me Over With a Feather.”
Q: How does this role differ from your past roles?
Loehr: It’s probably the most fulfilling role I’ve ever had in my life. I get to do everything that I love to do as a performer, which is dance, sing, act, comedy, physical comedy, tap dance, emotional moments, love scenes, farce. It is an actor’s dream role. So, it sounds hyperbolic, but it may be that it’s probably the best job I’ve ever had.
Kordell: It’s the most physical role that I’ve ever done. It’s the most demanding role that I’ve ever done. In the past, I found myself doing strictly ensemble work, where I’m dancing and singing the ensemble lines. But with this role, I found myself doing full-out choreography because either I was doing the ensemble or principal work. In the past, there was a balance of either I was dancing heavily or I was just acting and singing. I’m doing the whole trifecta in this show — the dancing, singing and acting. This role is very physically and emotionally demanding because I have to go on that journey. But it’s such an amazing journey to go on.
‘Some Like It Hot’
Where: Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.
When: 7:30 p.m. Tue.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 1 & 6:30 p.m. Sun. Ends Oct. 20.
Tickets: $40-$145. Hennepinarts.org.
Ella Anderson
