Lead actors in ‘Some Like It Hot’ tap into the musical’s heart, humor and modern sensibilities

Matt Loehr: I saw it years ago, when I was younger, because it’s on the AFI’s [American Film Institute’s] top 100 films, and I was on a mission to see all of those. And I’m a big fan of Billy Wilder, the director and the writer from “Sunset Boulevard.” I watched it again for the first time in many years before I had my audition and thought Jack Lemmon is a comedic hero. Tony Curtis is also a Hollywood legend, and Marilyn Monroe. Need I say more? I thought it was so funny. In a lot of ways it felt so ahead of its time when it came out, but then looking at it now, some of it seems outdated. I think it was necessary for Matthew López, Amber Ruffin and the other creators on our show to update it.