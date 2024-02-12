More from Star Tribune
Lawmakers convene for the opening day of the new legislative session
Minnesota's 2024 legislative session will focus on bonding projects and fixes to new laws.
Photography
Photography
Gallery: Ini Iyamba
Ini Iyamba is all about connecting the local art and design community. His home, a mini-gallery of sorts, is an extension of his bolstering of the creative community.
Photography
Gallery: Home of the Month 'Pop the Top'
Christopher Strom Architects' Home of the Month winning south Minneapolis home 'pops the top' to make things roomy
Photography
Gallery: Homegazing GoCart
A 65-acre Deerwood property on Birch Lake comes with a go-cart track and bowling alley.