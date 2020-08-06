New county-level COVID-19 data shows what a difference a week can make — with 27 counties seeing enough changes in the spread of the infectious disease to end up in different categories when it comes to their school reopening plans.

Lincoln County, for example, saw its 14-day case rate per 10,000 people decrease from 70 last week to 40. That moved it under the state's new school reopening plan from a recommendation for only online instruction to at least a hybrid approach of in-class and online learning for elementary school students.

Meanwhile, Norman County in northwestern Minnesota saw its rate bump up from nine to 15 — enough to switch from a recommendation of in-person learning in all schools to a hybrid approach in middle and high schools.

The changes underscore the volatile nature of COVID-19 numbers at the local level amid a pandemic that has now been linked in Minnesota to 58,640 lab-confirmed infections and 1,636 deaths. Those numbers included the addition by the Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday of 867 new lab-confirmed cases and seven deaths.

Gov. Tim Walz last week urged people when he announced his school reopening plan to not dwell too much on the county numbers, even though they offered guidance to local school districts on what to do. His plan offered a graduated scale of recommendations from all in-person classes in schools in counties with case rates of less than 10 per 10,000, but all online instruction in counties with case rates of 50 or more per 10,000.

"We just want the health data to be the starting point for the decisionmaking," Walz said in his announcement last week, noting that a workplace outbreak could make a county's case rate look really high but present little practical risk to schools.

Counties with small case numbers and populations also are expected to see rapid changes in COVID-19 rates from week to week. Lincoln County officials had expected their numbers to decline this week after it recovered from an outbreak last month that had been tied to a campground concert.

Many school districts have already locked in their plans, with St. Paul Public Schools announcing Wednesday night that it would start the fall with all online learning. Minneapolis Public Schools chose this option as well, while the state's largest Anoka-Hennepin School District is proceeding with a hybrid plan of online and in-class instruction.

The COVID-19 pandemic is caused by a novel coronavirus that causes mild or no symptoms in most cases but severe breathing problems and respiratory symptoms in others. People are at greater risk with advanced age and chronic health conditions including diabetes, asthma and heart disease.

The state on Thursday also reported that 319 Minnesotans were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 153 who needed intensive care. The seven deaths reported Thursday involved people 60 and older — with four living in private residences and three living in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.