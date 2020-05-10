Minnesota added 481 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 more deaths to its statewide tally Sunday, as state testing for the virus continues to ramp toward maximum capacity.

The state has had 11,271 cases of the disease confirmed by laboratory testing, and 6,882 people who have been released from self-quarantine, since the first case was diagnosed in the state on March 6.

The pace of new infections, as well as the rate of people being released from quarantine, is rising as the state increases the number of molecular tests being done to diagnose the disease.

State officials late last week were urging people who have symptoms of COVID-19 to contact their healthcare providers and get tested. Although the state has increased its testing capacity, state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said health care providers are reporting that not enough people are asking for tests, perhaps because of widespread reports early in the outbreak that testing capacity was strained.

On Sunday, the state reported the results of 4,593 tests that were completed in the 24-hour period between 4 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday. It was the fifth consecutive day of more than 3,500 test results being reported.

This is a developing story.