POP/SINGLES Last week

1. Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo-

2. Mood, 24kGoldn1

3. Positions, Ariana Grande2

4. Blinding Lights, The Weeknd3

5. Go Crazy, Chris Brown and Young Thug5

6. Levitating, Dua Lipa7

7. Holy, Justin Bieber4

8. Bang, AJR9

9. Wasted on You, Morgan Wallen-

10. Good Days, SZA23

POP/ALBUMS Last week

1. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen-

2. Evermore, Taylor Swift1

3. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, Pop Smoke3

4. Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan-

5. The Voice, Lil Durk2

6. After Hours, The Weeknd14

7. Positions, Ariana Grande4

8. What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs7

9. Legends Never Die, Juice Wrld9

10. Good News, Megan Thee Stallion7

Source: Billboard