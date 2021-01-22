POP/SINGLES Last week
1. Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo-
2. Mood, 24kGoldn1
3. Positions, Ariana Grande2
4. Blinding Lights, The Weeknd3
5. Go Crazy, Chris Brown and Young Thug5
6. Levitating, Dua Lipa7
7. Holy, Justin Bieber4
8. Bang, AJR9
9. Wasted on You, Morgan Wallen-
10. Good Days, SZA23
POP/ALBUMS Last week
1. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen-
2. Evermore, Taylor Swift1
3. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, Pop Smoke3
4. Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan-
5. The Voice, Lil Durk2
6. After Hours, The Weeknd14
7. Positions, Ariana Grande4
8. What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs7
9. Legends Never Die, Juice Wrld9
10. Good News, Megan Thee Stallion7
Source: Billboard
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
UK doctors seek review of 12-week gap between vaccine doses
A major British doctors' group is says the U.K. government should "urgently review" it's decision to give people a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine up to 12 weeks after the first, rather than the shorter gap recommended by the manufacturer and the World Health Organization.
World
UN: Violence in Sudan's Darfur killed 250, displaced 100,000
Tribal clashes in Sudan's Darfur region have killed at least 250 people and displaced more than 100,000 people since erupting earlier this month, the U.N. refugee agency said.
Business
The Latest: UK doctors want review of Pfizer shot timetable
Britain's main doctors' organization says it is concerned about the U.K.'s decision to give people a second dose of coronavirus vaccine up to 12 weeks after the first, rather than the shorter gap recommended by manufacturers and the World Health Organization.
World
Thousands of Hong Kongers locked down to contain coronavirus
Thousands of Hong Kong residents were locked down in their homes Saturday in an unprecedented move to contain a worsening coronavirus outbreak in the city.
World
Saudi TV says missile or drone intercepted over Riyadh
Saudi Arabia said Saturday it intercepted an apparent missile or drone attack over its capital, Riyadh, amid the kingdom's yearslong war against neighboring Yemen's Houthi rebels.