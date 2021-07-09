Big red on the Strip

Resorts World Las Vegas, the biggest new-build casino on the Strip in more than a decade, opened late last month. It's very red, was several years in the making and covers about 88 acres. The casino is promoting its "completely seamless cashless wagering experience." The gaming floor covers 117,000 square feet. Retail offerings include a pop-up shop called Kardashian Kloset with items "hand selected by the family." Hilton is managing the hotel rooms — all 3,500 of them. Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan will all perform eventually at the 5,000-seat Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas, which opens in November.

Los Angeles Times

Even more Platinum

American Express is upping the benefits — and the fee — on its flagship Platinum Card as it tries to hold on to its well-to-do customers who are returning to their pre-pandemic lifestyles of traveling, dining and shopping. The new benefits will come with a heftier annual fee — $695. That's up from $550. The company will add a $200-a-year credit for prepaid bookings on AmEx's Fine Hotels & Resorts or Hotel Collection properties, plus a $179-a-year credit with Clear, the security verification service. AmEx is also making two pandemic-era benefits permanent: the $240 entertainment credit toward services like NBC's Peacock or the New York Times, and the $300 credit toward an Equinox digital fitness class subscription.

Associated Press

Battle of the bag fees

The U.S. Department of Transportation will propose that airlines be required to refund fees on checked baggage if the bags aren't delivered to passengers quickly enough. The proposal would also require prompt refunds for fees on extras such as internet access if the airline fails to provide the service during the flight. A department official said the proposal will require refunds if airlines fail to deliver a bag within 12 hours of the passenger's U.S. flight touching down or within 25 hours after an international flight. Current regulations require refunds only if bags are lost.

Associated Press