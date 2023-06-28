Regan Smith won the women's 200-meter butterfly Tuesday to open the USA Swimming national championships, earning a place on the U.S. team for next month's world championships in Japan.
Smith, a Lakeville native and three-time Olympic medalist, finished the race in 2 minutes, 5.79 seconds. She will swim in four more events at this week's nationals in Indianapolis, with the top two finishers in each event qualifying for worlds.
