Lakeville police said Friday afternoon that a threat that prompted the closure of all Lakeville Area Schools buildings earlier in the day was not credible.

The school district, which had shifted all students to distance learning Friday, said it would still cancel all school events scheduled for Friday evening, but would resume activities on Saturday and reopen school buildings for classes on Monday.

In a news conference, police and school officials said the district received a bomb threat in an e-mail Friday morning, and school leaders quickly alerted police.

Police Chief Jeff Long said his department completed an "exhaustive" investigation that involved multiple other local and federal law enforcement agencies before determining that the threat was not credible. He declined to release additional information about the e-mail, citing an ongoing investigation. Superintendent Michael Baumann said the threat was sent to several administrators at Lakeville South High School but involved several different school buildings.

Baumann said the district opted to react quickly by shutting down school buildings because officials felt they had to consider the threat serious until they could determine otherwise.

"The safety of our students has to be put first," he said.

The district serves roughly 11,000 students in most of Lakeville, parts of Burnsville and Elko New Market, and portions of Eureka, Credit River and New Market townships. It has eight grade schools, three middle schools and two high schools.

