A North Dakota man has been arrested after a wooden bridge near a western Minnesota lake was set on fire, authorities said.

A caller alerted authorities about 12:05 a.m. Sunday of the blaze near Star Lake and also reported seeing a gasoline can on the bridge and a vehicle leaving the scene, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Firefighters from Dent put out the fire, which engulfed the span and forced officials to close the bridge near County Road 41 indefinitely until inspectors can determine its fate.

“It appeared gasoline was deliberately poured onto the bridge and set afire,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read. Two propane tanks were also located near the bridge, the Sheriff’s Office added.

A 42-year-old man from Mapleton, N.D., was arrested on suspicion of arson and remains jailed Tuesday. The suspect owns property close to the bridge, the Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities have yet to disclose a motive for the arson.