Motorists and pedestrians in south Minneapolis will find a long-term closure on Lake Street beginning Friday. The street will be closed at Interstate 35W through November to allow Minnesota Department of Transportation crews to work in the median and on underground utilities.

The closure and detour (via 31st Street) is related to the $239 million Downtown to Crosstown construction project, rebuilding I-35W between downtown Minneapolis and 43rd Street and adding a new transit station at Lake Street.

For one day only — Saturday — drivers on I-35W will find lane closures in both directions in various locations between 46th Street in Minneapolis and Hwy. 13 in Burnsville.

Travelers will want to check the forecast this weekend, as Sunday could bring another round of winter weather to the metro area and other parts of Minnesota, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s a roundup of road work on tap for this weekend:

Minneapolis

1. I-35W: Ramps from 46th Street to northbound I-35W, and from northbound I-35W to 36th Street, closed until September 2021. Ramps from northbound I-35W to westbound Interstate 94, and from eastbound I-94 to southbound I-35W, closed until fall 2021. Ramp from 5th Avenue to eastbound I-94 closed through Nov. 8. There will be lane reductions in both directions between 46th Street and Hwy. 62 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

2. Lake Street: Closed between Stevens and 2nd avenues through November. Single lane in both directions between Blaisdell and 5th avenues through the winter.

3. Hennepin Avenue: Lane reductions and full closure on some blocks between 13th Street and Washington Avenue.

4. 10th Avenue Bridge: Closed over the Mississippi River into summer 2021.

5. 3rd Avenue Bridge: Reduced to one lane in each direction over the Mississippi River through Dec. 31.

St. Paul

6. Ayd Mill Road: Closed between Selby Avenue and Interstate 35E until early November.

North metro

7. County Road 81/Bottineau Boulevard, Brooklyn Park: Closed between Brooklyn Boulevard and 83rd Avenue N.

East metro

8. I-35W, Roseville: Northbound traffic reduced to two lanes between Hwy. 36 and County Road D until Nov. 15.

West metro

9. Interstate 494, Bloomington: Ramp from westbound I-494 to 34th Avenue closed through October.

10. Hwy. 5, Bloomington: Westbound lanes closed from Hwys. 62 and 55 to I-494 through October.

11. I-35W, Richfield, Bloomington and Burnsville: Ramp from southbound I-35W to westbound I-494 closed until Nov. 10; lane reductions in both directions at locations between I-494 and Hwy. 13, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

12. I-94, Maple Grove, Rogers: Both directions reduced to two lanes between Hwy. 101 and 95th Avenue, from 6 a.m. to midnight Friday. Eastbound lanes separated by a concrete median between Hwy. 101 and the I-94/494/694 split, with two lanes designated for through traffic and one for access to local roads. Watch for westbound lane shifts and temporary lane closures between Hwy. 101 and the I-94/494/694 split.