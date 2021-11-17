WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Wednesday she had "good news to share" following her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment earlier this year.

"I got my results back from my first 6-month post-cancer exam & everything was clear," the Minnesota Democrat said in a tweet.

Klobuchar earlier had successful surgery and spoke publicly in September about her diagnosis and treatment for first-stage invasive breast cancer. Minnesota's senior senator faced the health news during a time when she played a major role in Senate Democrats' work in the majority as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Klobuchar said her experience was a factor in her leading a bipartisan preventive health care bill introduced last month. In an interview about the bill in October, Klobuchar said she had "waited too long to get a screening, but luckily I got it in time and I more than survived."

The legislation would "promote the use of preventive health care services, like physicals, mammograms and other cancer screenings, and routine examinations," according to a press release.

"I'm so grateful to be healthy and thankful for my family, friends, and the incredible doctors and nurses who have helped me," Klobuchar said in Wednesday's tweet about her health news. "And don't forget — schedule that mammogram today!"

Staff writer Briana Bierschbach contributed to this story.