The Vikings stayed firm in their stance and didn't cave out of fear of the unknown. They didn't allow themselves to get dragged into a bidding war at the most important position in professional sports.

Kirk Cousins secured his long-term deal elsewhere. The Vikings get to chart a new path.

Well done, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O'Connell.

The Vikings' braintrust tandem made the right call. The only call, given the details we saw Monday.

The Vikings wanted Cousins back as their quarterback but certainly not on the terms reported: four-year deal, with $100 million guaranteed.

The length and salary Cousins secured from the Atlanta Falcons would be too much to bear for the Vikings, an organization attempting to pull itself out of a perpetual state of good-but-not-great construction.

The team has too many needs elsewhere on the roster, and there's not enough money to overpay a QB and fix the rest. Two more years of Cousins' massive salary might have been palatable but certainly not more than that. No way. Good luck to Kirk in Atlanta.

Starting over at quarterback is always a scary proposition. Adofo-Mensah and O'Connell are officially on the clock. Their legacy in Minnesota will largely depend on getting this quarterback situation right.

Part of the allure of O'Connell's hiring was his knowledge of the position and that his expertise eventually would be beneficial in finding and developing that elusive franchise quarterback.

That moment has arrived.

If they whiff, their employment status will reflect it.

Cousins held leverage in negotiations because the NFL suffers from a scarcity of competent quarterbacks, but the Vikings didn't budge or miscalculate their self-evaluation.

Re-signing Cousins would have signaled that the Vikings believe they are true contenders. Why else commit more years and a sizable chunk of the salary cap to a quarterback who turns 36 in August?

They are not legitimate contenders, not with a defense that has only slightly fewer holes than a golf course and a suspect interior offensive line. Adofo-Mensah wisely used Monday's negotiating window to focus on fixing his defense.

The Cousins decision showed that the organization from the Wilf ownership to O'Connell understood the landscape in front of them. The fear of the unknown - especially at the quarterback position - is a powerful thing. Teams become paralyzed by it.

The Vikings knew what they had in Cousins. He was a security blanket. But remember, the Vikings paid Cousins $185 million over six years and enjoyed two playoff appearances and only one playoff win in that span. That's not entirely his fault, but it's also a fact. They are not moving on from championship pedigree.

Starting over with either a rookie quarterback or a veteran bridge - the Vikings likely will be in the market for both now - is a far less expensive option. They now have financial flexibility to address areas that need upgrades. Start with both lines and continue to focus on the defense. Build real depth in the roster.

A new start creates new possibilities. The Vikings are mired in a rut: rarely horrible but also rarely a true championship threat. Each season begins with an overarching expectation that they will be in the mix to reach the postseason, yet logic prevents any real belief that a Super Bowl is imminent. The Vikings generally are competitive in the division, which puts them in the playoff race most seasons. They've been stuck in the middle.

The Vikings are embarking on something different. A new path. That brings excitement and uncertainty and a boatload of pressure on the two men most responsible for the direction.

Adofo-Mensah and O'Connell are entering their third season, coming on the heels of a non-playoff season. The quarterback position now has a giant hole. Justin Jefferson is awaiting a massive payday, though I don't buy the argument that Cousins' decision will impact Jefferson's desire to remain in Minnesota.

Monday brought in a new reality for the Vikings. They stuck to their plan with Cousins, and that was the right move.

Now comes the hard part. They must get this next step right too.