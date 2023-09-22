Introduction: Host Michael Rand asked Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins this week about the team's charmed existence in 2022 compared to their diminished fortune so far in 2023. Cousins' answer was illuminating, but it also sent Rand down a path of examining just how outrageous Minnesota's fortune was a year ago.

8:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for a look at the Twins and trying to answer just how they went from a sub-.500 group at the break to the verge of a breezy AL Central title. Plus Neal weighs in on the impact of Royce Lewis while getting into the Vikings and his disastrous Bears.

32:00: The Vikings did have some offensive line depth, but they traded it away. And how did Byron Buxton look last night for the Saints?

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports