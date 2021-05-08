The Wild changed subjects in its prep for the playoffs on Friday, checking in on the bottom of the West Division after just getting tested by the top.

And although the intensity eased up quite a bit from the two thrillers against the No.1 Golden Knights earlier in the week, the Wild was still attentive enough to shake off the last-place Ducks 4-3 in overtime at Xcel Energy Center in the team's second-to-last home game of the regular season.

Rookie Kirill Kaprizov scored just 17 seconds into the extra session, burying his own rebound for his team-leading 27th goal that broke a 3-3 tie that was previously 2-2 – the first time in five games the Wild didn't have to overcome a third-period deficit.

But the Wild was in rally mode early in the game after a sluggish start.

Anaheim was in control early and was rewarded for it, scoring on a breakaway by Max Comtois at 7:11. That gave the Ducks a 9-2 edge in shots, but then Wild picked up the pace.

Just 55 seconds after Comtois' goal, Victor Rask one-timed in his ninth goal of the season after receiving a pass from the corner courtesy Kaprizov. Rask has five points in his last five games.

The goal gave Kaprizov his 22nd assist of the season, a new Wild single-season record after he passed Filip Kuba's 21. Earlier this season, Kaprizov set the rookie records for goals, points, power play goals, even strength goals and even strength points.

Kaprizov is on a five-game point streak, with five goals and three assists in that span. And in his last 11 games, he has 14 points.

Before the first ended, the Wild took the lead on a finish from the new-look fourth line.

With Zach Parise scratched, Nick Bonino, Nico Sturm and Nick Bjugstad combined on a tenacious forecheck before Bonino fed Sturm in the slot for a one-timer past Ducks goalie John Gibson at 18:26. The goal was Sturm's 10th and sixth in the past 14 games.

The Wild had the chance to extend its cushion in the second on an impressive shift by Kaprizov.

He made two quality drives to the net before his shot off a give-and-go slammed into the side of the net.

Soon after, Anaheim tied the game at 2 on a bizarre play.

Rask fell while skating near the goal line, and Adam Henrique scooped up the loose puck and dumped it behind goalie Kaapo Kahkonen at 6:40.

Still, the Wild was getting looks.

Jordan Greenway had a breakaway after blocking a shot by Henrique, but Gibson made the save. The Wild also received the game's first power play later in the second but didn't take advantage; early in the third, the Wild went back on the power play and again was unsuccessful and ended up 0-for-3. Actually, the Ducks had one of the better chances – a shorthanded breakaway by Alexander Volkov that Kahkonen kept out after a Kaprizov turnover.

Anaheim went 0-for-1 on the power play.

Finally, at 12:01 of the third, Joel Eriksson Ek ended the stalemate with his 19th goal of the season when he buried a rebound. But the Ducks answered back, a one-timer from Derek Grant at 14:14 to send the game to overtime. Eriksson Ek also assisted on Kaprizov's game-winner.

Kahkonen finished with 22 saves to improve to 4-0 in his last four starts. Gibson had 32 stops for the Ducks.

With the victory, the Wild improved to 20-5-2 at Xcel Energy Center this year – the 13th time in the franchise's 20 seasons it's won at least 20 home games.

The team's home finale for the regular season is Saturday against Anaheim.