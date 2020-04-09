Kirby Puckett’s family is auctioning off hundreds of pieces of memorabilia, with the crown jewel of the collection being the jersey he wore during his game-winning home run in the 1991 World Series.

There are 158 Puckett items, or lots, that went up for bid Monday in the online auction run by Vintage Sports Authentics of Maple Grove.

Auction house owner Steve Jensen said Puckett’s former wife, Tonya Puckett, and her two children “want to sell because of the vast amount of space and storage fees” associated with the memorabilia connected to the Hall of Fame career of her former husband, who died at age 45 in 2006 from a stroke.

“At the end of last year, they took it out of climate-controlled storage,” Jensen said. “This is something that had been building up over the years.”

Jensen emphasized that the Pucketts aren’t selling out of financial need.

“Not at all, none whatsoever,” he said. “It’s more of the sheer volume of stuff. Kirby was a collector himself. He was a pack rat” who traded game-used uniforms, shoes and equipment with other athletes.

This Game 6 jersey worn by Kirby Puckett in the World Series is up for auction. Credit: Provided by Vintage Sports Authentics

The gem of the items up for auction, Jensen declared without hesitation, is the jersey Puckett wore when he hit the Game 6 winning home run in the World Series, which forced a Game 7 that the Twins won over the Atlanta Braves for the World Championship.

“There’s no way to know for sure” what the winning bid will be, Jensen said. “If (competing bidders) decide they want it, the auction will go crazy.”

As of late Thursday morning, the top offer for the jersey stood at nearly $20,000.

Other Puckett items sure to get a lot of attention, Jensen said: His 1986 Gold Glove trophy, 1987 World Series game-worn jersey, 1986 Silver Slugger award and the glove the outfielder wore from 1985 to 1989.

“This is the most fun I’ve had,” said Jensen, who’s been in the auction business since 2002. “It feels like I’m a fan.”

The auction, which his part of a much larger sale that includes memorabilia being sold by others from the careers of Michael Jordan, Babe Ruth and others, continues until late on April 23. Buyers pay the auction house a 20% premium on top of the final price.