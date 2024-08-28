Kids need a transformational influence, and so does the country

The San Quentin terminology was cribbed from former NFL lineman Joe Ehrmann’s book “InSideOut Coaching,” which identifies both transformational coaches and their negative counters: transactional coaches, for whom players hold importance only so long as they remain useful. These are exploitative relationships, and frequently inspire the worst examples from the athletic world, inflating players’ self-importance at the expense of anybody perceived as weaker. “It was as if we had to tear somebody else down to pump ourselves up” was how one of the inmates put it. San Quentin is filled with ex-athletes, many of whom had coaches like this. The catch is that once a player no longer merits the transactional coach’s attention, all that remains is the emotional poison used to spur their athletic aggression. This male toxicity leads too many young men down too many dark paths.