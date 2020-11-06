A 66-year-old man from Kensington, Minn., died Thursday evening in a three-vehicle crash in Douglas County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The man was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado north on County Road 1 in Solem Township that ran a stop sign, crashing into a 2000 Ford pickup headed east on Hwy. 27. The 2006 Chevy Silverado then struck a 2020 Chevrolet pickup, also a Silverado, that had been heading west on Hwy. 27, the patrol said.

The driver of the 2006 Silverado was killed, the patrol said. His name has not yet been released. The driver of the Ford pickup, John W. Sundblad, 72, of Alexandria, Minn., and the driver of the 2020 Chevy pickup, Kyle R. Koehntop, 34, of Hookset, N.H., suffered noncritical injuries.

The two injured men were wearing seat belts and no alcohol use was detected in them, the patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation.

