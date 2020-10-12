KARE and MPR were both recognized Saturday with a national Edward R. Murrow Award, one of broadcasting’s most prestigious prizes.
The NBC affiliate won in the category of excellence in video for a piece on a local man attempting to build the world’s largest ice carousel. Chad Nelson, Jeff Wiltgen, David Porter and Rob Collett teamed up to shoot the feature that was reported by Boyd Huppert.
MPR News took first place in the category of continuing coverage for its work on the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor.
The awards, which have been presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association since 1971, were announced during a virtual ceremony.
