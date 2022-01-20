Starting her first arena-headlining tour in Minnesota in mid-January sure was brave for Texas singer Kacey Musgraves. So was keeping the date despite the spread of omicron.

Those bold moves, however, paled to what it took for the country-turned-pop star to open up about her divorce and share her pain at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday night — debuting a special kind of concert for audience members who've probably been going through their own personal struggles of late.

Just being at a live music event seemed to go a long way in lifting the 9,000 or so attendees' spirits. Turnout was good considering the show fell on a subzero weeknight during another COVID surge with St. Paul's citywide mask mandate the only real safety measure in place.

"Holy [bleep], we're outta the house!" Musgraves, 33, cheered early in the 90-minute performance, setting the theme for the night.

"I just want us all to have fun, even though I made a pretty depressing album."

Her new record, "Star-Crossed," was largely inspired by her split from fellow singer/songwriter Ruston Kelly after 2½ years of marriage. She never mentioned him nor the D-word by name during the show, but the several F-bombs she dropped to set up her heartache-y new songs were pretty specific.

Musgraves wore a black suit with crystal heart adornments throughout Wednesday’s 90-minute set.

The concert literally started with a burning heart. The fiery stage prop lit up behind Musgraves after she walked out under blood-red lights to sing the record's mellow and capital-M-melancholy title track. Soon, LED wristbands given to fans on their way in also came to life in the same heart-colored tone.

That dazzling opening display was the first of several times the bright and just plain pretty visual elements in the show offset the darker songs. Other optic highlights included rainbow lights and lasers that bathed the arena several times (including, of course, during the song "Rainbow"), plus a waterfall of rose pedals, which fell on Musgraves as she sang the Chilean ultra-ballad "Gracias la Vida."

Alongside the visual production, another way Musgraves perked up the crowd around her downbeat songs was pulling heavily from her way more previous and way more up-tempo record "Golden Hour," the Grammys' album of the year for 2019. She played five of its songs back-to-back mid-set as a clear and effective pick-'em-up (including "Butterflies," "Lonely Weekend" and "Space Cowboy"). She then saved "Slow Burn" and "Rainbow" for the encore.

Musgraves still shined without all the production pizazz, too. One of the saddest of the new songs, "Hookup Scene," was turned into the emotional high point of the night as she performed it with just acoustic guitar under plain stage lights.

That's also how she delivered her 2013 breakout hit "Merry Go 'Round," the only song offered off her first two major-label albums — another sign she's moving further away from her country roots. With performances as moving as Wednesday's, though, who cares?

Further proof of Musgraves living outside the Nashville bubba bubble came in her choice of opening acts: King Princess and MUNA, genre-defying electronic rock acts who both made excited shout-outs to gay audience members and dropped in some brash, colorful language.

King Princess (Mikaela Strauss), in particular, seemed to be trying too hard for shock value in their clunky song about female anatomy, but the on-the-verge New Yorker, 23, grabbed the crowd by the you-know-whats in the Nilsson-meets-St.-Vincent love song "Talia" and their buoyant hit "1950."

Kacey Musgraves' setlist

Star-Crossed

Good Wife

Cherry Blossom

Simple Times

Breadwinner

Golden Hour

Butterflies

Lonely Weekend

Space Cowboy

High Horse

Camera Roll

Hookup Scene

Merry Go 'Round

No Scrubs (TLC cover delivered "Kacey-oke" style)

Justified

There Is a Light

Gacias a la Vida

ENCORE:

Slow Burn