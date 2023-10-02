Jurors have acquitted a western Wisconsin father of all charges in connection with the death of one of his infant twins early last year.

Paul Marshall, 39, of Hudson, was found not guilty Friday by a St. Croix County Circuit Court jury of with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of child abuse stemming from the Feb. 7, 2022, death of 7-week-old Fox and the injuring of his twin sister, Liana.

Messages were left Monday with the District Attorney's Office and defense attorney Aaron Nelson for their reactions to the verdicts.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office found five broken ribs in the boy that were in the healing process and skull fractures that had yet to start healing. The criminal complaint read, citing the autopsy's findings. "An accidental fall from being held would not cause the injuries [the boy] suffered."

Within days of the charges being filed, Nelson was adamant that his client was not responsible for the injuries.

"It is unfortunate that all too often, when a child has an injury for which the cause is unknown, rather than conduct a full and fair investigation, those with power jump to an unsupported conclusion," Nelson said at the time.

Nelson said then that he would show "a fair and impartial jury that the government is wrong: Mr. Marshall is innocent."