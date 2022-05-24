Minnesota natural gas utilities acted "prudently" during a historic February 2021 storm, so they should be allowed to fully pass down $660 million in extra gas costs to their customers, according to two administrative law judges.

The judges' conclusions, released Tuesday, rejected contentions from two state agencies that because of utility mismanagement during the storm, ratepayers should not be charged the entire $660 million tab.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC), which has the ultimate say on say on the matter, last year ordered an investigation into the prudency of the huge charges — 62 % of which were run up by the state's largest gas utility, CenterPoint Energy.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce and the Minnesota Attorney General's office concluded that CenterPoint, Xcel Energy, MERC and Great Plains Gas made critical mistakes in their gas procurement procedures before and during the storm.

But Administrative Law Judges Jessica Palmer-Denig and Barbara Case ruled that the utilities' strategies were sound and the $660 million in extra costs were "prudently" incurred.

"Prudence is not evaluated using the benefit of hindsight," the judges wrote in their report on CenterPoint.

"Instead, the gas utilities actions and decisions must be judged on the basis of whether each action and decision was reasonable at the time ... and based on the information that was or should have been known," the report said.

Administrative law judges' decisions are not binding, but they are influential before the PUC.

Wholesale gas prices in Minnesota and many other states soared in February 2021 when a storm hit Texas and other natural gas-producing states. Temperatures plunged, gas field equipment froze up and supply cratered just as demand soared.

At the same time, Minnesota and the Upper Midwest was locked in its own deep freeze. The state's gas utilities ended up scrambling for gas supplies as Midwestern wholesale prices rose at least 4,500%.

In Minnesota, like most states, wholesale commodity gas costs are passed through directly to consumers, without a markup from the utility. Consumers benefit when the market rate is lower, but in a case such as February, are hit with higher bills.

Many Minnesotans will pony up 50% more than they pay annually for their heating bills just to cover the added costs from the February storm.

The PUC allowed utilities to start billing ratepayers for the extra gas costs last fall, even though it hasn't yet decided if the full $660 million can be recovered.

CenterPoint's customers — and Xcel's residential customers — will pay the tab over about 63 months. Customers of MERC and Great plains have a 27-month payback period.