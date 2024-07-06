The manager had put Jose Miranda into his lineup in June and through 41 games, the numbers were outstanding. Miranda had hit 11 home runs and driven in 28, with a .347 average, 16 walks and 29 strikeouts in 193 at-bats.

In a previous full season for this manager, at a low minor league level, he had watched Miranda bat .248, with eight home runs, 55 RBI and 54 strikeouts compared to 24 walks in 440 at-bats.

"What is going on with Miranda?" the manager was asked.

"There's not much difference with the swing," he said. "I had Jose as a rookie in the Gulf Coast League, and at Cedar Rapids, and then at Fort Myers, and he's always had a very good swing.

"The difference is he has developed a much better idea of the strike zone. He's swinging at strikes. When he's doing that and not chasing, he's going to hit."

The manager was Toby Gardenhire with the St. Paul Saints, and he was talking about Miranda in mid-August 2021, a season in which Miranda would win the Sherry Robertson Award as the Twins minor league player of the year.

The combined numbers at Class AA Wichita and with the Class AAA Saints were 30 home runs, 94 RBI, a .344 average and a .401 on-base percentage, with 42 walks and 74 strikeouts.

This included a rather strong first impression at CHS Field. The date for that was June 29, Miranda's 23rd birthday, and he debuted for the Saints with three home runs, five hits and six RBI.

"My first three-homer game," Miranda said that August. "I can't remember doing that even as a kid."

On Thursday, now with the Twins, Miranda put on another landmark hitting show — although probably one that he did accomplish as a young ballplayer growing up in Puerto Rico.

He had five hits in a 12-3 victory over Detroit in a game that was stopped in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Rocco Baldelli was asked before Friday's game against Houston if any of the other five-hit games for the Twins came in one as short as this one ending in the bottom of the seventh.

This was a true Stump the Manager brain-buster since there had been 59 previous five-hit games for the Twins, plus Baldelli also had this issue with trying to answer:

"Is that when we stopped … the seventh?"

Baldelli's mind was on other matters Thursday, that being a concern that the umpires stopped before anyone dived for a ground ball and had to be rescued from being face down in infield mud.

Miranda had followed his award-winning season with a month in St. Paul in 2022, then came to the Twins in May. He wound up playing more games at first base — 77 — than any teammate. Not too nifty over there, and just OK as a hitter: 15 homers, 66 RBI and a .268 average.

The Twins and Miranda then suffered with one another through the middle of May 2023. He was back briefly in July, batting .211 and eventually undergoing shoulder surgery in mid-September.

Would that swing that guaranteed Miranda could hit, per Gardenhire, ever truly make a return appearance at Target Field?

The answer has been an emphatic "Definitivamente."

He knocked in 20 runs this June, a month in which Alex Kirilloff was dispatched to St. Paul (and then put on the injured list). This created less of an urge not to start Miranda against righthanded pitchers.

He has taken full advantage. He was in Friday's lineup as the designated hitter, with 16 RBI and a .457 batting average in his past 12 games.

"What's going on with Miranda?" Baldelli was asked prior to Friday's game vs. a very hot Houston team.

"He's on fire," the manager said. "He's using his hands to get a full swing anywhere in the zone. The way pitching is now, the variety of pitches … most hitters have to pick a spot.

"During this streak, Jose has been getting his hands to most any pitch.

He's been hitting the ball all over, and hard."

On Friday night, Pablo López put the Twins in a rapid 3-0 hole in the second.

Second pitch in the bottom of the second — rocket line drive to left by Miranda. One out in the third, game-tying home run by Miranda. No outs in the fifth, RBI double by Miranda to give the Twins a 4-3 lead.

Nine straight hits for the Twins' man on fire.