While every touring musician is anxiously wondering about their concerts scheduled in 2021, Jonny Lang isn't one of them.

The Minnesota-launched blues rocker announced the cancellation of all his shows for this year — not because of the ongoing pandemic but due to continuing problems with his singing voice.

"Over the course of the past year, medical challenges with his voice have not improved," Lang's management said in a statement on Tuesday. Per doctor's orders, the singer-guitarist is taking an indefinite break from live performances.

"There is hope for a natural recovery at some point in the future but until progress is witnessed no future plans will be initiated," the statement read. "He is thankful for the support of his fans over the past two-plus decades, and hopes to be in the position to return to the stage should he retain the ability to perform at a level his global audience has enjoyed night in and night out."

Lang was scheduled to rock the new Fillmore Minneapolis on April 17, 2020. That show was postponed because of the pandemic. Promoters are expected to announce plans for refunds.

The rock 'n' blues screamer, who will turn 40 on Jan. 29, has suffered from over-singing. About 20 years ago, he visited Boston instructor Mark Baxter, who has worked with Aerosmith's Steven Tyler.

"He [Baxter] understands how to deal with people who beat their voices up, which is what I do pretty badly," Lang told the Star Tribune in 2018. "He showed me how I could keep the tone I wanted while mitigating the damage and swelling of my vocal cords."

The Fargo-reared guitarist launched his professional career at age 13 in the Twin Cities as Kid Jonny Lang, releasing an indie album, "Smokin'," in 1995. After becoming a top Twin Cities attraction, he signed with A&M Records, dropping his debut, "Lie to Me," in 1997. The blues-rock title track and such later tunes as "Red Light" became radio staples.

As he continued to release albums, Lang's music became increasingly spiritual, leading to a Grammy for best rock or rap gospel album for 2006's "Turn Around." "Signs," issued in 2017, is his seventh and most recent studio project.

The guitar hero's resume includes a role in the movie "Blues Brothers 2000" and performances at Eric Clapton's Crossroads festivals and with the Experience Hendrix Tour. Lang has recorded with an array of luminaries, including Herbie Hancock, Willie Nelson, Buddy Guy, Santana, Cyndi Lauper and the Jonas Brothers.

In 1999, Minnesota's newest rock star headlined "The People's Celebration" concert for Gov. Jesse Ventura's inauguration at Target Center.

The next year, Lang moved to Los Angeles, where he lives with his wife, actress Haylie Johnson, and their five children. Two of his band members, drummer Barry Alexander and bassist Jim Anton, live in the Twin Cities.

Even though he won't be touring this year, Lang can be seen in concert in March in a movie of Mick Fleetwood and Friends' tribute to Fleetwood Mac's early years; that concert was filmed in February 2020.

