Joey Gallo will rejoin the Twins for tonight's game against the Brewers at Target Field.

The outfielder-first baseman completed a rehab assignment at Class AAA St. Paul while on the injured list because of a pulled hamstring, homering twice over the weekend.

To make room, the Twins sent outfielder Kyle Garlick back to the Saints.

Gallo missed nine games because of his injury. With the Twins, he has a team-high 11 home runs and is hitting .188 in 46 games. Garlick was 1-for-11 in his past six games with the Twins.

Righthander Pablo López (3-3, 4.25 ERA) will start for the Twins tonight (6:40 p.m., BSN) against former Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes (5-4, 3.36).

The Brewers will try to snap a four-game losing streak and are a game behind first-place Pittsburgh in the NL Central at 34-32.

The Twins lead the AL Central at 33-33 and are 1½ games up on second-place Cleveland.