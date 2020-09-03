The 22,000-square-foot mansion along Lake Minnetonka where famed music producer James “Jimmy Jam” Harris lived for many years and hosted hitmaking pals is now a pile of rubble.

The contemporary, flat-roofed house south of Mound on nearly 300 feet of shoreline was razed last week, said Scott Stabeck, the property owner’s real estate agent.

“It was in dilapidated condition, and it was time for it to come down,” he said. “It’s the end of an era.”

Some people saw the mansion on Hardscrabble Point in Minne­trista as “legendary property,” said Stabeck, who added that “I’ve gotten calls from neighbors, ‘When is this thing going to be torn down?’ ”

The dominantly white residence went into foreclosure before it last sold in 2014 for $2.6 million, but no one has lived in it since, Stabeck said.

Stabeck declined to identify the owner other than to say he lives in the Twin Cities. He also would not disclose what’s next for the land.

Mansion built for music producer “Jimmy Jam” Harris

In the time leading up to its most recent sale, Stabeck called the mansion “a Hollywood, look-at-me kind of property.”

It had seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools, a sauna, 12 garage stalls including one deep enough for a limo, a three-story master suite and a theater — complete with box office.

But wait, there’s more: a hair salon, an exercise studio and two staff apartments with their own elevator from the garage.

Harris, a Minnesota native, bought the 3.5-acre lot for $420,000 in 1987, and designed the home himself. Construction was completed in 1991.

When Harris moved to Los Angeles in 2005, he listed it for $11 million. It sat on the market until June 2007, when Christopher and Sandra Hintz bought it for $7 million with a $150,000 down payment, according to public records.

Star Tribune staff writer Kim Palmer contributed to this report.