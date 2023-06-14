Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Fury Kap (3rd race). Value play of the day: Alqwani (6th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 3, (3/1,2,5,6,7,8/3,5,7/1,2/4,5,9), $54.00.

1 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Water to Wine (Harr, Cline)119/4-1

2: Falconite (Hernandez, Litfin)119/6-1

3: West Bay (Murray, Deshazo)119/10-1

4: He's Connected (Santos, Padilla)119/5-2

5: Finbarfurey (Lara, Cline)124/6-1

6: Not a Dance (Wade, Wolff)124/9-2

7: Burn Boss (Glass, Bedford)119/15-1

8: Northern Cocktail (Hernandez, Woolley, Jr.)119/5-1

WATER TO WINE (1) only has two career starts and beat half the filed in his debut before facing maiden special weights. As a three-year-old, still has upside. FALCONITE (2) has had only one fast track in his five starts. Ships in from Oaklawn and gets the red-hot Hernandez in the saddle. NORTHERN COCKTAIL (8) flashed speed versus easier at Turf Paradise. Needs to clear the field for his best chance.

2 11⁄16 miles on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $28,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Latin Nikkita (Roman, Sweere)122/5-1

2: Tom's Girl (Wade, Biehler)117/10-1

3: Hurricain Hunter (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)122/8-1

4: Fall Moon (Quinonez, Padilla)122/9-2

5: Gypsy Wife (Hernandez, Eikleberry)122/9-5

6: Intense Company (Bridgmohan, Rengstorf)122/2-1

LATIN NIKKITA (1) was very good locally last summer with two wins and a very close third in a $100K stakes race. Third off the layoff and gets the rail to save ground early. GYPSY WIFE (5) has won two-of-last three with a near miss in the third down in Phoenix. Beat a horse and narrowly loss to the same horse who returned to win here at Canterbury last weekend. INTENSE COMPANY (6) won off the bench here last year but faces significantly tougher here.

3 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ghost Stalker (Roman, Padilla)124/4-1

2: Last Martini (Lopez, Rosin)124/2-13: Fury Kap (Berrios-Lopez, Silva, Jr.)119/8-5

4: Make Noise (Harr, Cline)124/5-15: Joker Matt (Santos, Silva, Jr.)124/6-1

FURY KAP (3) appears to be the controlling speed. In good form hitting the board in four-of-six this year including two wins. Silva is 30% moving from a sprint to a route. LAST MARTINI (2) is third off the layoff for Rosin. Returns to preferred surface where he's won four-of-eleven. Would appreciate a hot early pace. JOKER MATT (5) has been on the turf recently but his dirt speed figures fit with these.

4 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ima Harley Too (Quinonez, Biehler)124/12-1

2: Carmenootz (Roman, Carmichael)124/8-1

3: Club Mesquite (Lopez, Williams)124/6-1

4: Mishko (Santos, Silva)124/12-1

5: Thick Haze (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/5-2

6: Feeding Frenzy (Ulloa, Berndt)124/9-2

7: War Chest (Barajas, Silva)124/6-1

8: Chocolateicecream (Bridgmohan, Rarick)124/3-1

THICK HAZE (5) loves the local lawn having won five-of-nine. Has been close in last three, switches to the Rengstorf barn and gets Hernandez as the pilot. IMA HARLEY TOO (1) has raced well second start off a layoff the last three years with two wins and a placing. Adds blinkers today to add focus. WAR CHEST (7) raced well on the Shakopee sod last summer with three straight wins but might be off form.

5 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Keba Lucky Day (Hernandez, Kenney)124/7-2

2: Peppermint Sister (Quinonez, Biehler)119/6-1

3: Birdie Be Gone (Roman, Berndt)124/2-1

4: Brahms Is Who (Ulloa, Tranquilino)124/6-1

5: Sundance Star (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/5-1

6: Royal Bonus (Lara, Espinoza)124/12-1

7: Lyrical (Valenzuela, Rarick)124/9-2

BIRDIE BE GONE (3) drops in class for good connections. Has hit the board in five-of-eight in Shakopee and has good tactical speed to get involved early and wear them down late. LYRICAL (7) couldn't keep up in a wicked hot pace in last, therefore, should be closer early today. Was in good form at Tampa Bay before shipping north. SUNDANCE STAR (5) drops in class and has two-wins at this specialty distance.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Alqwani (Roman, Padilla)124/6-1

2: Tantima (Wade, Biehler)124/3-1

3: Balimos (Valenzuela, Rosin)124/10-1

4: Jewel Azul (Hernandez, Woolley, Jr.)124/2-1

5: Withherbootson (Barajas, Silva)124/9-2

6: Maiden Rock (Glass, Candelas)119/15-1

7: Give Em Shade (Harr, Smith)124/12-1

8: More Romance (Murray, Scherer)124/6-1

ALQWANI (1) second off the layoff for Padilla who has started the meet winning at 35%. Drops to lowest level of her career and should be able to control the pace early to have something left at the end. TANTIMA (2) was competitive on the turf last summer but needs a hot pace to setup her late closing kick. Might need a start. JEWEL AZUL (4) basically runs the same race every time, gets close but doesn't quite get there.

7 5 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Karats Kount (Harr, Smith)119/15-1

2: Let Me Down Easy (Berrios-Lopez, Biehler)114/12-1

3: Tatum's Journey (Gallardo, Robertson)119/4-1

4: Mighty Madi (Lara, Rarick)119/6-1

5: Spoiled Brat (Barajas, Silva)119/5-2

6: Fast N Fearless (Glass, Riecken)119/15-1

7: Bellefire (Murray, Tracy)124/15-1

8: Gloriously Wicked (Wade, Bethke)119/5-1

9: Tammy Macho (Reyes, Robertson)119/7-2

SPOILED BRAT (5) was bet down in seasonal debut and showed good early speed. Drops in class and should improve in second start locally. MIGHTY MADI (4) ran well in career debut at Canterbury as a two-year-old. Faced open company this winter in Florida but back to Minnesota-breds today. TAMMY MACHO (9) is a first-time starter for the Robertson barn who wins with 24% of newcomers. If involved early, she could be a factor.

8 330 yards. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Cynthea Parrkerr (Valenzuela, Deshazo)125/15-1

2: Jjs Blue Moon (Amaya, Stein)125/5-1

3: Wtf Romeo (Ramirez, Hardy)125/8-1

4: Irish Ladee (Gallardo, Deshazo)125/15-1

5: L Gallito (Fonseca-Soto, Hobbs)125/3-1

6: Ms Streakin Eyes (Harr, Hybsha)125/12-1

7: Louee Blue (Garcia, McDaniel)125/4-1

8: Lupito (Frink, McDaniel)125/2-1L

GALLITO (5) had two consecutive placings at Remington Park before shipping north. Needs to break cleanly today. LUPITO (8) showed steady improvement in four races as a two-year-old. Returns at three with more maturity. LOUEE BLUE (7) had a nice seasonal debut at Remington Park after a bobble at the start. Cleaner start could be the key.

9 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $14,500.#:

Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Phunatic (Fonseca-Soto, McDaniel)125/9-2

2: Patriotic Attitude (Harr, Hybsha)125/8-1

3: Bv Im Already Taken (Frink, Hanson)125/15-1

4: Kory Be Kool (Ramirez, Hobbs)127/5-1

5: My Vgw Hero (Alvidrez, Olmstead)125/4-1

6: Evilheartedwoman (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/7-2

7: Eos Saving Interest (Ramirez, Hardy)127/5-2

PHUNATIC (1) ran nice speed figures at two-years-old last fall. The rail could be the place to be and adds blinkers to add early speed. EVILHEARTEDWOMAN (6) just broke her maiden in Oklahoma for leading connections. A repeat effort would make her tough. EOS SAVING INTEREST (7) has a win over the surface with a triumph last summer over the slop. Ran well against winners in last start before his break.